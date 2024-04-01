Florida police officers complete grocery delivery after arresting delivery driver

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Two Florida police officers went above and beyond the call of duty when they were seen on camera delivering groceries to customers after arresting their delivery driver.

The encounter took place in Titusville on March 26, homeowner Joe Neu confirmed. The video he shared on social media has quickly spread.

"Hello, uh, you ordered groceries?" a female officer can be seen asking in doorbell camera footage shared to FOX 35 Orlando. "Yes," the woman who answered the door said.

"Your driver got arrested, so we're delivering your groceries," the officer responded.

The female officer was then joined by a male officer, who walked bag after bag into the house.

"My dad was a police officer when I was growing up, so I have the utmost respect for them, so when I saw that, it was wonderful to see," Neu said.

Titusville police arrested suspect Richard Robertson, 40, who was wanted on felony charges in Texas and Florida, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35. He was pulled over after officers spotted his car, and was arrested.

Robertson's total bond amount was set at $26,000, according to online arrest records. His next court date is set for May 2.

"Titusville Police were successful in the arrest of a wanted felon off the city streets," a statement to FOX 35 read. "However, we remain compassionate and appreciative of our citizens, and we’re happy to complete the delivery of paid groceries to a valued community member."

It is unknown which delivery platform Robertson was working for at the time of his arrest. Titusville police did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for more information.