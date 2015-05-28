Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update May 28, 2015

Boston Marathon bomber to be sentenced June 24

By | Associated Press
BOSTON – Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will be formally sentenced to death on June 24.

U.S. District Judge George O'Toole Jr. set the date on Thursday.

A jury determined earlier this month that Tsarnaev should get the death penalty in the 2013 attack. Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured when Tsarnaev and his brother placed two pressure-cooker bombs near the marathon finish line.

Prosecutors say at least 20 victims of the explosions have asked to speak at the sentencing hearing.

Tsarnaev will also be given the chance to speak if he so chooses.

O'Toole gave Tsarnaev's lawyers until Aug. 17 to file any post-trial motions along with all supporting material.