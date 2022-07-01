Boston man convicted of killing two people at MA housing complex

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who prosecutors say killed two men and injured a child when he opened fire on a group of people at a Boston public housing development four years ago has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

Wilvin Guity-Beckels was convicted Thursday and faces sentencing on July 12, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.

Guity-Beckels got out of a car just before 10 p.m. on May 4, 2018, walked into the complex in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, and fired on a group of about 15 people in an outdoor park, prosecutors said.

Christopher Joyce, 23, and Clayborn Blair, 58, were killed and a bullet grazed the ear of a 4-year-old boy. The men were the innocent victims of gang violence, police said. Joyce was killed just before his college graduation, and Blair was a father of three.

Guity-Beckels was linked to the shooting through surveillance video.

"These verdicts can never provide what the victims’ loved ones want and truly deserve — to have their loved ones back in their arms — but they help ensure that the individual who took their lives will not have the opportunity to inflict harm in the community again," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.