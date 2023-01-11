Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Border Patrol in Texas nabs convicted sex offender

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said convicted sex offender's criminal record includes lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, armed robbery and larceny

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents based in Laredo, Texas, apprehended a convicted sex offender with a slew of convictions last week, according to officials.

CPB agents were patrolling in Rio Bravo, Texas, on Jan. 7 when they came across Jonathan San Martin-Herrera, 35, of Mexico.

An illegal migrant found smuggled in a vehicle is apprehended by US Border Patrol and the Webb County Sheriff on October 12, 2022 in Laredo, Texas. 

An illegal migrant found smuggled in a vehicle is apprehended by US Border Patrol and the Webb County Sheriff on October 12, 2022 in Laredo, Texas.  ((Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images))

Martin-Herrera, CBP said in a press release, is a registered sex offender and has a criminal record that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, armed robbery, and larceny.

CBP agents transported Martin-Herrera to the Laredo station for processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials did not immediately respond to inquiries seeking additional information about the incident.

Video from a Border Patrol source shows agents getting into a heated back and forth with USBP Chief Raul Ortiz right in front of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during his visit in Laredo, Texas, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Video from a Border Patrol source shows agents getting into a heated back and forth with USBP Chief Raul Ortiz right in front of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during his visit in Laredo, Texas, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Fox News)

Agents in the Del Rio Sector of the border arrested three convicted sex offenders over four days, beginning on Jan. 2.

All four arrests came before President Biden visited the southern border in El Paso, Texas on Sunday. During his visit, Biden toured the border wall with Border Patrol agents and met with community leaders and officials.

Since the visit, a bipartisan group of senators visited El Paso and Yuma, Arizona, this week, and another group of Republican senators visited the Del Rio Sector to learn more about the humanitarian crisis at the border.

In FY 2022, agents reported more than 2.3 million migrant encounters. In November, agents reported more than 233,740 encounters, with over 73,000 illegal immigrants evading Border Patrol agents.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.