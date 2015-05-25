Border Patrol shoots, kills person along border in Texas

One person is dead after a Border Patrol shooting in South Texas.

A federal law enforcement official briefed on the incident says one person was shot and killed on the U.S. side of the border when agents came under fire Wednesday morning.

The official was not authorized to disclose details of the investigation and spoke only on the condition of anonymity.

It is unclear if the person was armed.

The Border Patrol says in a statement that agents were investigating suspected drug smuggling near Roma, Texas, and encountered a group of people in the desert hauling packages of drugs when the shooting occurred.

The Border Patrol has been widely criticized for its use of deadly force policies. The agency has pledged to be more transparent about shooting incidents.