California
Published

Border Patrol sees unprecedented number of Brazilians crossing US-Mexico border

An SDC spokesman attributed the dramatic increase to economic instability and violent crime in Brazil

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
U.S. Border Patrol says agents have apprehended an unprecedented number of Brazilian nationals illegally crossing the U.S. border at the San Diego Sector in California this year. 

According to USBP, SDC agents have apprehended more than 7,300 Brazilian nationals since October 2020. By contrast, SDC agents apprehended just 330 Brazilian nationals in all fiscal year 2020. 

June 10, 2021: A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States.

June 10, 2021: A pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States. (AP)

Every month since April, SDC has encountered more than 1,000 Brazilian nationals illegally entering the U.S – a whopping 114,000% increase from the same time frame a year prior, when just six Brazilian nationals were apprehended. 

When reached by Fox News, an SDC spokesman attributed this dramatic increase to economic instability and violent crime in Brazil. 

Processing this many Brazilian nationals, meanwhile, has strained the agency’s resources due to language barriers and other factors, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Many agents have had to be removed from patrol duties and reassigned to processing centers. 

The increase of Brazilian nationals illegally crossing the border reflects broader patterns in recent months of illegal border crossings being committed by people who are not from Mexico or Central American countries.  

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

