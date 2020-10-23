Border Patrol reports shooting near US-Mexico crossing in California

U.S. Border Patrol personnel were involved in a shooting incident in California on Friday, near the San Ysidro crossing into Mexico, according to a report.

Whether anyone was wounded or killed was not immediately clear, KFMB-TV of San Diego reported.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. local time near the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall, according to the station.

No further details were available from the Border Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.