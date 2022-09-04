Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Published

Border Patrol issues warning following 9 migrant deaths, asks migrants to 'please avoid crossing illegally'

The warning comes after at least nine people died in the Rio Grande earlier this week

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Biden's immigration policy slammed as 'inhumane' by former acting ICE director Video

Biden's immigration policy slammed as 'inhumane' by former acting ICE director

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan says he's never seen migrant numbers like this 'in my career.'

The U.S. Border Patrol is warning migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. not to do so amid record-high temperatures and intense weather, which recently resulted in at least nine deaths.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Patrol Agent Jason Owens of the Del Rio Sector released a "warning of extreme importance" to those wanting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border as passage through the Rio Grande has become "more dangerous."

The warning comes as migrants continue to cross the Del Rio Sector by the hundreds, he said.

  • A migrant crossing the Rio Grande
    Image 1 of 2

    A migrant sits in the bank of Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas, at the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022.  (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Migrants sitting by a CBP truck
    Image 2 of 2

    Migrants are apprehended by US Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, near the border with Mexico on June 30, 2022.  (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

"The currents of the Rio Grande have become more dangerous due to recent and continuing rainfall and more rain is forecasted for the coming week," Owens said. "Despite these adverse conditions, U.S. Border Patrol, Del Rio Sector continues to encounter more than 100+, 200+ attempting to cross the Rio Grande daily."

NINE MIGRANTS FOUND DEAD AT TEXAS BORDER, 53 APPREHENDED TRYING TO CROSS RIO GRANDE

The recent weather patterns have caused at least nine deaths and the Border Patrol is asking migrants to refrain from crossing "in an effort to prevent further loss of life."

On Saturday, CBP said a ninth individual had died after a large group of migrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande earlier in the week. The announcement came after the bodies of eight migrants were found. Six were found by CBP agents while two were found by Mexican authorities.

BIDEN ADMIN QUIETLY APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF U.S.-MEXICO BORDER WALL NEAR YUMA, ARIZONA

  • A photo of migrants who just crossed the border sitting down
    Image 1 of 2

    Migrants rest after crossing the Rio Grande River as they wait to get apprehended by Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, on June 30, 2022.  (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A line of vehicles
    Image 2 of 2

    A pedestrian walks along a line of cars after the Del Rio Port of Entry was reopened in Del Rio, Texas on September, 25, 2021.  (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Fifty-three migrants were apprehended by U.S. authorities, including 37 migrants who were rescued from the water by Border Patrol agents. Mexican authorities also arrested 39 people during the same incident.

In August, CBP said its agents discovered bodies of more than 200 migrants in the Del Rio sector this fiscal year.

  • Migrants boarding a bus heading to Washington, D.C.
    Image 1 of 4

    Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Del Rio, Texas, disembark within view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2022.  (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A migrant bus arrives in Washington, D.C.
    Image 2 of 4

    Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Del Rio, Texas, disembark within view of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 2, 2022.  (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A photo of a police officer directing a migrant bus
    Image 3 of 4

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Port Authority police officers wait for the arrival of buses from Texas to New York City by Texas on August 29, 2022.  (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • A bus carrying migrants from Texas to New York
    Image 4 of 4

    A bus with migrants on board, originating in Texas, arrives at Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City on August 25, 2022.  (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

As a whole, U.S.-Mexico border crossings continue to overwhelm American immigration enforcement. CBP said it makes more than 200,000 encounters each month with more than 500,000 migrants slipping through immigration enforcement efforts this fiscal year.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report. 