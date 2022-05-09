Border Patrol apprehends dozens of Haitian immigrants who landed in Puerto Rico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended dozens of mostly Haitian migrants after they disembarked in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Ramey Station agents and officers from the Puerto Rico Police Department discovered a makeshift "yola" type vessel arriving at Combate Beach on the island’s west coast on Saturday.

Upon inspection Border Patrol Agents encountered 60 migrants. Thirty-four men, 22 women, and three children – including one who was unaccompanied – said they were from Haiti, while one adult female said she was from the Dominican Republic.

The agents transported the migrants to the Ramey Station for immigration processing and removal. The encounter came just three days after Border Patrol agents apprehended another group of Haitian migrants disembarking in Rincon, about an hour and a half’s drive north of Combate Beach.

"People who venture to sea to enter the United States illegally not only expose themselves to being victims of smuggling organizations, but they also risk the lives of the law enforcement men and women who rescue them," Scott Garrett, Action Chief Patrol Agent for Ramey Sector, said in a statement.

The Ramey Sector is the only Border Patrol Sector located outside the continental United States. No further details on the apprehension were released.