Border Patrol agents confiscate nearly 200 pounds of bologna found in car at New Mexico border

Mexican bologna is prohibited in the U.S. because it could introduce foreign animal diseases into the U.S. pork industry

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Nearly 200 pounds of illegal Mexican bologna was confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the New Mexico/Mexico border, the agency confirmed in a release.

Agents with the Office of Field Operations Agriculture Specialists found 22 rolls of bologna (194 pounds) in the truck of a Nissan Rogue at the Columbus, N.M. port of entry and fined the driver, a 49-year-old from Albuquerque, $500. Some of the bologna was also found in the driver’s luggage.

Contraband bologna found in a car at the border. 

Contraband bologna found in a car at the border.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Mexican bologna is prohibited in the U.S. because it could introduce foreign animal diseases into the U.S. pork industry, CBP said in the release. The meat was destroyed.

"It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties," CBP Columbus Port Director Tony Hall said in the release. "A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence."

In 2019, agents also seized 154 pounds of bologna at the Texas border that had been hidden behind the seat of a driver’s truck, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

