Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling.

Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.

A loaded firearm was also taken from the individuals, as well as a "small amount of meth and fentanyl."

Modlin also tweeted on Saturday that another U.S. citizen was arrested after fleeing from the Border Patrol station in Sonoita, Arizona.

According to the official, the driver of a car was arrested after fleeing the area when he was referred for a secondary inspection. After fleeing, the driver lost control of the car.

Four Mexican citizens were also arrested nearby in the incident.