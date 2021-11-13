Border patrol agent dies in line of duty

Border Patrol officials say a supervisory agent from the agency’s Tucson sector has died in what is being described as a "line of duty" death.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said this week that Anibal "Tony" A. Perez died Nov. 5. The exact cause of death was withheld for privacy reasons.

Ortiz said Perez joined the Border Patrol in June 2006.

He is survived by his wife, three children, parents and sister.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that the flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.