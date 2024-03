Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The NYPD released bodycam footage showing police officers rushing to the aid of a man who was stuck on New York City subway tracks earlier this week.

A sergeant and two officers from the 76th Precinct stationed at the Fordham Road Station in the Bronx were assigned to the "mobile field force in transit in the confines of the 46th precinct" when they were alerted to a man who fell onto the tracks just before 2 a.m. Monday, the NYPD said.

"Gotta stop the train," officers can be heard saying in the video as the group ran toward the person who was panicking below the station's loading platform.

The man on the tracks sounded like he was saying, "Please help me," repeatedly as one of the officers jumped down onto the tracks before the arms of the two other officers could be seen reaching down to assist.

"Get up, get up, get up," one person said, before one of the officers realized the man was bleeding while holding onto his own head.

Officers grabbed onto the hooded portion of the man's sweatshirt to pull him off the tracks.

The officers remained by the man's side until emergency medical services arrived and took him to a hospital to be treated for a laceration to his head.

"No matter the assignment, New York's Finest are always there to serve all New Yorkers across the city," the NYPD posted to the social media platform X.

A photo of the heroic officers – identified by NYPD as Sgt. Thomas, Officer Nunez and Officer Bertrand – was shared in a subsequent post.

NYPD did not say how the man ended up on the subway tracks.