The search for a suspect who allegedly threw cans of fire at a group of people in a New York City subway station remains underway, police said.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), a man targeted the bystanders at the West 28th Street subway station in Manhattan on Feb. 5 at approximately 7:40 p.m. The incident was recorded and the footage was publicly released on Wednesday.

The video appears to show the suspect holding two burning cans while standing at the station's turnstile.

Moments later, the suspect can be seen hurling the flaming cans at a group of strangers on the platform.

Authorities said that no one was injured during the incident.

Following the random attack, the NYPD said that the suspect fled and ultimately disappeared.

The suspect was described as a man approximately 35 years old, who is believed to be about 6 feet tall and approximately 156 pounds, with a slender build and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath a black jacket with black pants and black sandals.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) – for Spanish, dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website or to @NYPDTips on X, formerly Twitter.