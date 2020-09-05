Bodycam shows goat snacking on Georgia deputy's paperwork

A feisty goat turned a Georgia deputy’s paperwork into a snack after sneaking into an unattended patrol car.

The four-legged burglar was caught on the deputy's bodycam.

“At the end of the day we all got a little laugh out of it, and we hope you do as well,” the Douglas County sheriff said Friday after posting the video on the department's Facebook page.

The deputy found the goat in the front seat of her vehicle munching the paperwork after trying unsuccessfully to serve legal papers at an address Tuesday morning.

“Get out! Go on, get out! Go!” the deputy says to the goat, who ignores her pleas.

At one point, the goat knocked the deputy to the ground, but she wasn’t injured.

“The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle's door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Never once did she expect or even consider what was about to happen this day,” the office said.