Body of Nevaeh Adams, 5, found in South Carolina landfill 2 months after mother's stabbing death

A South Carolina family has received the tragic news that the body of Nevaeh Adams, a 5-year-old girl missing since August, was located Friday, dumped in a landfill.

The discovery in Sumter, S.C., came more than two months after the child’s mother was found fatally stabbed and wrapped inside a rug inside her home.

“This is a horror story in every sense of the word,” Garryl Deas, an attorney representing the family, told The State newspaper in Columbia.

REMAINS OF MISSING ALABAMA GIRL, 3, BELIVED TO BE FOUND IN TRASH, POLICE SAY

“This is a horror story in every sense of the word.” — Garryl Deas, attorney representing murder victims' family

Authorities confirmed the girl’s death Tuesday. Her body was found during a massive search of the landfill that involved some 400 volunteers as well as personnel from more than 40 government agencies, The State reported.

“This is not the outcome any of us would have wanted,” Sumter police Chief Russell Roark told FOX 46 of Charlotte. “But we hope this can provide some closure to the family. We will continue working with the 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office to bring this case to trial.”

"This is not the outcome any of us would have wanted. But we hope this can provide some closure to the family." — Chief Russell Roark, Sumter, S.C., police

On Aug. 5, family members found the body of the girl’s mother, Sharee Bradley. She had been stabbed in the head and neck, according to The State.

Police later arrested Daunte Johnson, 28, a transient who had a relationship with Bradley, and charged him with two counts of murder.

Authorities said the suspect told them he had placed the child’s body in a dumpster.

The search of the landfill began Sept. 17, with volunteers using small rakes to dig through 4 million tons of waste in hopes of finding the child’s remains.

Finally, last Friday, they made the gruesome discovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What I saw with my own two eyes was truly life-altering,” Deas said.

Neveah was remembered by her father as playful, energetic and happy.

“There was no sad moment with her,” Dupray Adams told The State.

The discovery of Nevaeh’s body was announced the same day that authorities in Alabama said they believed that remains found in Birmingham were those of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Authorities said two suspects would be charged in connection with that case.