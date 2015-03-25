Body of missing Pennsylvania man, 87, found on his farm

The body of an 87-year-old Conestoga man who wandered away from his home has been found on his farm.

Police says John Kilheffer, who suffered from the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, was found shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday, a day after he went missing.

The (Lancaster) Intelligencer Journal reports that about 120 people searched for Kilheffer in the woods, fields and hills near his farm until late Wednesday. The search resumed on Thursday.

His body was found about 400 yards north of his house in an area with tall grass.

Said Southern Regional police Chief John Fiorill: "Unfortunately the weather conditions -- the rain, the snow and the wind -- and his age, especially, were just factors that were against him."