Body of missing New Jersey mom found; husband charged with murder

The body of a New Jersey mother who vanished last month, after it was believed she left her home to buy medicine for her sick child, was discovered Wednesday and her husband charged in her murder, The Star-Ledger reported.

Karla Villagra-Garzon's body was found in an empty home in nearby Chatham Township, which is northwest of her home in Elizabeth. An autopsy determined that the cause of her death was from asphyxiation and blunt-force trauma, the report said. She disappeared on Feb. 23.

Villagra-Garzon's husband, Abayuba Rivas, 39, was charged with murder and other offenses, the paper reported. Rivas had been in custody for more than a week on other charges, including endangering a child. He also allegedly lied to police, the report said.

Rivas reported his wife missing the morning after he said she didn't return home.

The Star-Ledger reported that Rivas told police that his wife left the home to buy medication for their child, but surveillance video at the Walgreens shows that she never arrived that night.

Rivas was held on $2 million bail, the report said.

Click for more from The Star-Ledger