Crime

Body of missing Texas woman found at home; man arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence

The body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab was discovered Sunday inside a home in the Dallas suburb of McKinney

Louis Casiano
Published
A Texas man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman was found inside a home Sunday. 

Detectives in the Dallas suburb of McKinney received a tip that a body may be located at home in the 600 block of Pearson Avenue, authorities said. 

They obtained a search warrant and found the body of 35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab inside the home of Chad Christopher Stevens. 

AT LEAST 3 DEAD, 8 INJURED IN LATE NIGHT TEXAS SHOOTING

An image of authorities in front of a McKinney, Texas home taped off

McKinney, Texas authorities at a home where  35-year-old Heather Louise Schwab was found on Sunday.  (Fox 4)

"Stevens was arrested at the scene and is currently charged with Tampering with Evidence," the McKinney Police Department said. "The investigation is in the very early stages and is ongoing... Our hearts go out to Heather's family, friends, and neighbors during this extremely difficult time."

Some neighbors said Schwab was Stevens' girlfriend but investigators have not disclosed the pair's relationship. 

Others told Fox 4 that Stevens kept to himself and acted skittish around them.

"Having plastic on his windows, not acknowledging too many people, that’s what it was. Being safe out here with your kids, that’s a big thing. Being parents who have to be aware what your surroundings are and with people like that you have to be suspicious," said Tony Miller, who lives nearby.

Mugshot of Chad Stevens

Chad Stevens, 35, has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a missing woman in Texas.   (Colin County jail)

Stevens has a long criminal history, including charges for assault, theft, and drug charges.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.