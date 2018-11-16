Body found in Tennessee in 1985 ID'd as missing New Hampshire teen

The remains of a 17-year-old girl last seen in New Hampshire were identified this week in by Tennessee authorities, who said she was discovered three weeks after being murdered in 1985.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the partially decomposed body of Elizabeth Lamotte remained unidentified until it was found in April 1985 along Interstate 81 in Greene County.

It remained unclear how she ended up in Tennessee.

An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head and had likely been for three weeks before her body was discovered.

Lamotte had been placed in the Manchester Youth Development Center in Manchester, N.H., but left on a furlough to Gill Stadium in the city in November 1984 and never returned, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported. Her case was discharged from the development center in 1985 and she wasn't reported missing until 2017, according to the paper.

A sample of Lamotte’s DNA was submitted in 2006 to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification for testing and the results were entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

New Hampshire authorities found two of Lamotte’s brothers in 2017 and obtained DNA samples from them, leading to her identification.

“The likelihood of a match was determined to be 194.4 million times more likely than the unidentified remains originating from another individual in the United States,” the office of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. McDonald said.