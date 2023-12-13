Body of escaped Philadelphia inmate found in warehouse after nearly 2-week manhunt: officials

An inmate who escaped from a Philadelphia prison nearly two weeks ago has been found dead inside a warehouse in the city, authorities said Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner identified the body found Monday in the Kensington neighborhood as 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter, the man who escaped from the Riverside Correctional Facility on Nov. 30, U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia said.

Hagenkotter’s body was found just before 2:30 p.m. in a warehouse in the 1100 block of East Venango Street, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but authorities were unable to positively identify the body because he had no identification on his person.

Fingerprint analysis helped in identifying the body, according to the station. No cause of death was immediately released.

Hagenkotter had escaped from a work detail in the orchard behind the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Facility after asking an officer to use the bathroom and climbing a fence, officials have said.

Hagenkotter had been incarcerated for low level crimes relating to theft and burglary, according to officials. He was scheduled to be released from prison in April.

On the day of his escape, Hagenkotter was supposed to be released from the Riverside Correctional Facility into a transitional program, the station reported. The transfer was canceled after officials learned Hagenkotter had open retail theft charges in Bucks County.

Officials told the station that they believe this was a factor in Hagenkotter's decision to escape.

Hagenkotter is the fourth prisoner to escape custody in Philadelphia this year.