Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Body of 88-year-old man found floating in Arizona’s Colorado River

An official cause of death is still being determined for the elderly AZ man

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in western Arizona have identified a man who was found dead in the Colorado River last week.

Bullhead City police said in a news release Tuesday that the body of 88-year-old Dickey Lee Frazier of Kingman was spotted by a bystander Friday.

Authorities received a call around 10:15 a.m. reporting that an elderly man was floating near the shoreline.

BEES SWARM ARIZONA FAMILY DURING PHOTO SHOOT, STING MOTHER MORE THAN 75 TIMES AS SHE PROTECTS KIDS

Arizona Fox News graphic

Dickey Lee Frazier, an 88-year-old man, was found dead floating in the Colorado River in western Arizona Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say there were no apparent signs of foul play. The body was turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine the cause of death.

Frazier was in a stretch of the Colorado River that is not far from the Nevada state line.