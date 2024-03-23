Body of 70-year-old woman found inside trash bag in New York, one person charged with concealment of corpse

Four people were taken into custody for questioning after the deceased body of a 70-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a garbage bag inside a luxury apartment building in the Bronx in New York City.

Police responded to the scene on Grand Concourse Avenue in Mott Haven just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the New York Daily News. The victim is from Georgia and was staying with relatives in the Bronx apartment.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was discovered by her daughter-in-law, whose mother is the tenant of record at the apartment, police said.

Two men and two women — who are related to the victim — were questioned by police but three have since been released.

Inga Bearden, 53, was charged with concealment of a corpse, a felony, police said, according to the New York Daily News. Bearden's relationship to the victim is unclear.

Authorities said there were no signs of physical trauma to the body, as police await autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

The discovery comes just days after another woman, 52-year-old Nadia Vitel, was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in her apartment in the Kips Bay neighborhood. Two squatters were arrested in Pennsylvania after leaving New York in Vitel's stolen SUV and crashing it.