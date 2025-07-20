Boat captain arrested after hit-and-run crash into USS Midway museum ship: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 60-foot private vessel collided with the USS Midway in San Diego on Friday afternoon, leading to the arrest of its captain for allegedly boating under the influence and fleeing the scene, according to a Harbor Police spokesperson.

The collision occurred just before 2 p.m. on July 18, officials confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities say the vessel struck the hull of the USS Midway, leaving a visible dent on the side of the historic decommissioned aircraft carrier, which now serves as a naval museum and popular tourist attraction.

The impact drew the attention of bystanders near the iconic "Unconditional Surrender" statue, a sculpture inspired by the famous World War II image of a sailor kissing a nurse at the end of World War II. The statue stands near the USS Midway.

SPORT FISHING BOAT VIOLENTLY CRASHES INTO MESCHUTT BEACH JETTY, INJURING FOUR

"We received calls from several witnesses," officials said, adding that bystanders reported that the "impact was very loud."

Though the fishing boat initially fled following the collision, Harbor Police intercepted it near the San Diego-Coronado Bridge. No injuries were reported. The suspect’s vessel had only minor damage and was not at risk of sinking.

NTSB LAUNCHES 'GO-TEAM' OF SPECIALIZED INVESTIGATORS AFTER BROOKLYN BRIDGE STRUCK BY MEXICAN NAVY SHIP

Police said that preliminary estimates place the damage to the USS Midway at over $100,000.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.

MASSIVE SAILING VESSEL COLLIDES WITH BROOKLYN BRIDGE IN DRAMATIC NYC CRASH CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Officers arrested the boat's captain on suspicion of operating under the influence and vessel hit-and-run.

WarshipCam’s video of the collision, posted on several social media sites, quickly went viral, showing the moment the vessel approached the historic aircraft carrier.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You can't park here sir," one person commented on the video.

"Your Honor, the Midway pulled right out in front of me," another person joked.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com