Massive sailing vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge in dramatic NYC crash caught on camera

A naval training ship donning a massive Mexican flag crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City on Saturday night, sending passengers into the murky water.

Videos posted to social media appear to show the mast of the ship crashing into the bridge just before 8:30 p.m., as passengers and nearby onlookers screamed, prompting an immediate rescue operation on the East River for the injured and overboard passengers.

The 150-foot-tall Mexican Navy training ship, Cuauhtémoc, struck the bottom side of the roadbed portion of the Brooklyn Bridge, officials with the New York Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News.

Flags and debris from the ship plummeted into the water below, as the vessel rocked back and forth, pushing its way under the landmark.

All 277 occupants onboard have been accounted for, according to the New York Fire Department (FDNY), with 35 injured and 16 considered critical.

The ship appeared to have veered to the side after passing under the bridge, nearly crashing into a nearby pier before coming to a stop.

The NYPD Harbor Unit is on scene aiding with rescue operations.

The Mexican Navy, in an X post, said a "mishap occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge" during a sailing maneuver.

"During the sailing maneuver of the Cuauhtémoc sailboat in New York, a mishap occurred with the Brooklyn Bridge, causing damage to the training ship, preventing the continuation of the training cruise for the time being," according to the post. "The status of personnel and equipment is being reviewed by naval and local authorities, who are providing support. The Navy reaffirms its commitment to personnel safety, transparency in its operations, and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Navy."

There is no visible damage to the bridge, according to the NYPD.

Due to the collision investigation, the NYPD asked the public to avoid the area of the Brooklyn Bridge, South Street Seaport in Manhattan and Dumbo in Brooklyn.

"Expect heavy traffic and a large presence of emergency vehicles in the surrounding area," NYPD officials wrote in an X post.

New York Attorney General Letitia James took to X to send her prayers.

"I’m praying for everyone who was on this ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge this evening," James wrote in a post. "New Yorkers should follow local guidance while our first responders do their jobs."

The Cuauhtémoc was built in Bilbao, Spain in 1981 and has won the Tall Ships’ Races twice, according to Sail Training International.