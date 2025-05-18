NTSB launches 'go-team' of specialized investigators after Brooklyn Bridge struck by Mexican navy ship

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Sunday it was launching a "go-team" to the Brooklyn Bridge after a Mexican navy sailing ship crashed into the New York City landmark, killing at least two people aboard.

The U.S. government agency tasked with investigating major transportation accidents did not initially offer more information about the "go-team" deploying to Saturday's bridge strike but said updates would soon follow.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whose last update on the crash came around midnight, said the Mexican navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc "lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge."

"At this time, of the 277 on board, 19 sustained injuries, 2 of which remain in critical condition, and 2 more have sadly passed away from their injuries," the mayor wrote on X at 12:18 a.m.

Adams said at that time a preliminary investigation showed the bridge sustained "no damage" and that the landmark "is now open to the public."

"We are praying for everyone on board and their families and are grateful to our first responders who quickly jumped into action, ensuring this accident wasn’t much worse," he wrote early Sunday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she regretted the passing of two crew members who "lost their lives in the unfortunate accident at the port of New York."

"Our solidarity and support go out to their families," she wrote at 1:15 a.m. on X. "The Secretariat of the Navy, with the support of local authorities, is attending to the injured. The Ambassador of Mexico to the United States and staff from the Consulate General of Mexico in New York are assisting the Secretariat of the Navy."

She also thanked Adams for his support.

The Mexican navy said on Saturday the ship was an academy training vessell. The incident happened during the "departure maneuver" during an instructional cruise titled, "Bicentennial of the Consolidation of Independence at Sea."

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The ship was supposed to be leaving New York City on its way to Iceland at the time of the crash.

In a scene captured in multiple eyewitness videos, the ship – which was flying a large Mexican flag – could be seen traveling swiftly in reverse toward the bridge near the Brooklyn side of the East River. Then, its three masts struck the bridge's span and snapped, one by one, as the ship kept moving. Videos showed heavy traffic on the span at the time of the 8:20 p.m. collision. No one on the bridge was reported injured.

Sailors could be seen aloft in the rigging on the damaged masts but, remarkably, no one fell into the water, officials said.

The Cuauhtémoc – about 297 feet long and 40 feet wide, according to the Mexican navy – sailed for the first time in 1982. The vessel’s main mast has a height of 160 feet, according to the Mexican government. Each year, the Cuauhtémoc sets out at the end of classes at the naval military school to finish cadets' training. This year, it left the Mexican port of Acapulco on the Pacific coast on April 6, according to the Mexican navy.

It arrived in New York City on May 13, when visitors were welcome for several days, the Mexican consulate said. The ship was scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations over 254 days, 170 of them at sea.

It was unclear what caused the ship to veer off course. New York Police Department Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles said the ship had just left a Manhattan pier and was supposed to have been headed out to sea, not toward the bridge.

He said an initial report was that the pilot of the ship had lost power due to a mechanical problem, though officials cautioned that information was preliminary. Videos show a tugboat that was close to the Cuauhtémoc at the time of the crash.

The Brooklyn Bridge, which opened in 1883, has a nearly 1,600-foot main span supported by two masonry towers. More than 100,000 vehicles and an estimated 32,000 pedestrians cross every day, according to the city’s transportation department. Its walkway is a major tourist attraction.

Traffic was halted after the collision but was allowed to resume after an inspection, city officials said.

As midnight approached, the broken boat was moved slowly up the East River, going under and past the Manhattan Bridge, aided by a series of tugboats, before docking at a pier.

