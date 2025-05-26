Expand / Collapse search
Sport fishing boat violently crashes into Meschutt Beach jetty, injuring four

An adult female was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital as multiple agencies respond to the late-night boating accident

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw , Seth E. Andrews Fox News
Published
Sport fishing vessel slams into jetty near Hampton Bays, spins onto beach Video

Sport fishing vessel slams into jetty near Hampton Bays, spins onto beach

Four were injured in a boat crash at Meschutt Beach after hitting a jetty. Responders included Southampton Town PD, Coast Guard and NYS Police.

FIRST ON FOX: A video of a large sport fishing boat shows what appears to be the aftermath of a violent crash into a jetty in Meschutt Beach.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:16 p.m. when eyewitnesses say a vessel hit the jetty so hard that it spun 180 degrees before running aground.

The operator apparently steered the craft from the Great Peconic Bay towards the Shinnecock Canal.

boat crash at Meschutt Beach

Four were injured in a boat crash at Meschutt Beach after hitting a jetty. Responders included Southampton Town PD, Coast Guard and NYS Police. (Loudlabs NYC)

Four passengers reportedly suffered injuries and one of whom, an adult female, was flown from the scene to Stony Brook Hospital by the Suffolk County Police Department.

Two other juveniles were transported by ambulance and the fourth, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital.

Four passengers reportedly suffered injuries and one of which, an adult female, was flown from the scene to Stony Brook Hospital by Suffolk County Police Department. (Loudlabs NYC)

A video of the aftermath of the accident shows what appears to be an adult male being questioned and possibly detained, as country music plays loudly in the background and the windshield wipers swish back and forth. 

Hampton Bays FD, Southampton Town PD, the US Coast Guard, and NYS Police were all on scene.

Video of the aftermath shows the boat blasting what sounds like country music.  (Loudlabs NYC)

This is an ongoing investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hampton Bays Fire Department, but they have not immediately responded.