Sport fishing boat violently crashes into Meschutt Beach jetty, injuring four

FIRST ON FOX: A video of a large sport fishing boat shows what appears to be the aftermath of a violent crash into a jetty in Meschutt Beach.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:16 p.m. when eyewitnesses say a vessel hit the jetty so hard that it spun 180 degrees before running aground.

The operator apparently steered the craft from the Great Peconic Bay towards the Shinnecock Canal.

Four passengers reportedly suffered injuries and one of whom, an adult female, was flown from the scene to Stony Brook Hospital by the Suffolk County Police Department.

Two other juveniles were transported by ambulance and the fourth, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital.

A video of the aftermath of the accident shows what appears to be an adult male being questioned and possibly detained, as country music plays loudly in the background and the windshield wipers swish back and forth.

Hampton Bays FD, Southampton Town PD, the US Coast Guard, and NYS Police were all on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hampton Bays Fire Department, but they have not immediately responded.