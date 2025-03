Members of a Washington state city council will hold a special meeting just days after appointing a new councilor who identifies as a "bisexual transwoman" while operating an OnlyFans account, according to reports.

MyNorthwest.com reported that Jessica Roberts was the Lynnwood City Council’s original choice to fill a vacant seat, though, on Thursday, the council plans to consider rescinding the appointment after it was discovered Roberts had an account on the subscription-based platform where some creators share explicit pictures, videos and messages.

While Roberts’ account has been taken down, the account's bio reportedly identified Roberts as a "bisexual transwoman." The bio also included graphic details about Roberts' body parts, the publication reported.

The council recently appointed Roberts to fill a vacant seat.

After Roberts’ appointment, members of the council began to hear from residents who recognized the new appointee from the OnlyFans page.

"I have calls into the city clerk and executive assistant with similar questions, as well as questions regarding the ‘blind’ appointment process," City Councilor Derica Escamilla told MyNorthwest.com in an email.

Escamilla responded to questions about whether council members were allowed to have an OnlyFans account.

Another council member, Patrick Decker, told the publication he was not aware of Roberts’ views, adding he did not feel the views and activities are "in keeping with the gravity and seriousness" of serving the public as a city council member.

Lynnwood officials did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on the matter.

City officials posted about Roberts’ appointment in a Facebook post Monday.

"The Council interviewed their top candidates earlier in February, and this evening voted to select the appointee," the post said. "During the March 17, 2025, Work Session Meeting, she will take her Oath of Office and be seated immediately."

The post also noted that a formal announcement including a biography and quote from Roberts would be provided next week.

That could all change after the council meets this week.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, when council members will evaluate Roberts’ qualifications to serve in an elected position.

An agenda posted to the city’s site shows that, after the evaluation, council members will consider rescinding the appointment or discuss the next steps in the process.