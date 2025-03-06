Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Masked home invader 'shot' after 'pistol-whipping' OnlyFans star, demanding cryptocurrency

Houston police are searching for 3 men who stormed an OnlyFans model's home

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A popular internet personality live-posted her own violent home invasion as a group of armed men stormed her home and demanded access to her cryptocurrency accounts. 

Video game streamer and adult content creator Kaitlyn Siragusa, who goes by the online name Amouranth, was asleep in her Houston home when three men shot through a patio window on Sunday evening, authorities told FOX 26

"I’m being too robbed at gunpoint," Siragusa posted on her X account. "I believe I shot one of them. They wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed." 

Amouranth poses at a charity gala

Amouranth attends the Creator Clash 2 Boxing Charity Gala at Floridan Palace Hotel on April 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Real Good Touring)

The suspects kicked in Siragusa’s bedroom door and ordered her to hand over her cryptocurrency accounts, according to FOX 26 Houston. Siragusa wrote on X that the men – who were carrying handguns, duct tape and masks – were unable to access her online funds. 

She said the men demanded access to her cryptocurrency account and pistol-whipped her multiple times.

"The pummeling felt like it would never end, and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I learned how to do in boxing," Siragusa posted to X. "Blood was streaming down my head and my hands [were] beat brown." 

Siragusa told police that she was able to lead the suspects to an area of the property where she knew her husband was with a weapon.

Siragusa’s husband fired his weapon and struck one of the suspects, according to authorities

Amouranth poses at an event in Las Vegas

Amouranth attends TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Oct. 21, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Surveillance footage posted to Siragusa’s X account shows the three men fleeing the home as one man yells "I got shot." 

In a series of X posts after the incident, Siragusa told her followers the injured man left a "trail of blood" down the driveway and was being tested by forensic investigators. 

Siragusa later defended her choice to post online instead of calling the police as the men stormed her home. "Was at gunpoint they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence," she wrote. 

Amouranth poses at an event in San Diego

Amouranth attends TwitchCon 2024 San Diego on Sept. 21, 2024 in San Diego. (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Siragusa did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

While the suspects have not been identified by law enforcement, the Houston Police Officer’s Union took to X to ask for the public’s help for any information relating to the aggravated robbery and home invasion. 

Siragusa was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury, FOX 26 Houston reported.

