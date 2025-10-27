Blue city sex offender accused of violent attack on elite university campus weeks after release: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 31-year-old registered sex offender with a history of violent crimes has been arrested in connection with an attempted rape on the campus of Johns Hopkins University, according to reports.

Police say Raymond Willis Lunn was taken into custody by Baltimore County officers earlier this week. Lunn faces charges of attempted rape and assault.

According to FOX 45, investigators said the assault occurred on the evening of Oct. 18, when Lunn allegedly approached a 19-year-old woman walking through an area of campus known as "the quads." She told police the suspect first asked for directions before attacking her from behind, forcing her to the ground near a bench and removing some of her clothing. She said he fled when other people began to approach.

Detectives obtained surveillance video showing the suspect before and after the incident, prompting authorities to release still images to the public.

Multiple tips came in shortly after, according to the outlet, including one caller who identified the man as Raymond Chambers, Lunn’s former legal name. Another reported seeing someone matching the suspect’s description at a local treatment center, where officers later located and interviewed Lunn. The victim then identified him from a photo lineup.

During a bond hearing, Judge Mark Scurti called Lunn an extreme danger to the community and the victim, citing his criminal history, FOX 45 reported.

Lunn, however, maintained his innocence, claiming police "picked up the wrong person" and that his clothing merely resembled what was seen in surveillance photos. Charging documents indicate he was unable to explain his whereabouts after 7 p.m. on the night of the assault.

Court records obtained by FOX 45 show Lunn’s record of sexual and violent offenses stretches back nearly a decade. He was convicted of a sex crime in Baltimore County in 2016, leading to his registration as a sex offender.

In 2018, he was convicted of second-degree attempted rape for attacking a FedEx worker. Judge Kathleen Cox, who is now retired, sentenced him to 20 years in prison, suspending all but eight years of the term.

Records show Lunn was paroled in May 2024 but returned to custody in 2025 for a probation violation. In September 2025, Judge Wendy Epstein sentenced him to time served and continued his probation. Less than six weeks later, Lunn was arrested in the Johns Hopkins case.

During the hearing, Lunn’s attorney said his client has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and requested that he be placed on electronic monitoring, referencing an earlier order by a Baltimore County judge, FOX 45 reported.

Following the arrest, Johns Hopkins University Police Chief Branville Bard confirmed that investigators tracked the suspect’s movements throughout the day of the incident. The arrest was announced jointly by campus police and the Baltimore City Police Department.

University President Ronald Daniels issued a statement expressing shock and concern over the attack, emphasizing the school’s commitment to student safety and gratitude for the swift police response.

"This has been a deeply distressing situation for many members of the Hopkins community," Daniels said. "The safety and well-being of all members of our community will always be our highest priority, and we are fully committed to ensuring that you can feel safe and supported where you live, learn, and work."

Students on campus expressed frustration over ongoing safety concerns. Aneesh Swaminathan, a student interviewed by WMAR-2 News, said, "No student should be getting constant messages about assaults or robberies. It’s happening far too often. We need more visible police presence, especially at night, to feel safe."

University officials said additional patrols and safety measures are being reviewed in response to recent incidents.

Police are reviewing other recent sexual assault reports in the area to determine whether Lunn may be linked to any additional cases.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have been a victim to contact the sex crimes unit at 410-396-2076.

Fox News Digital reached out to the university and police for comment.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.