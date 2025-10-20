Charlotte teen arrested 111 times in 2 years still walking free in soft-on-crime blue city: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Charlotte, North Carolina, teenager with 111 arrests in just two years has once again been released, as the blue city wrestles with repeat offenders.

During a Wednesday news conference, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) discussed the city’s latest crime stats. The city, according to the CMPD, experienced a 20% reduction in violent crime, which includes homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, which encompass shootings.

But amid the positivity, there is reason for alarm, with more than half of those arrested for violent crimes having prior arrests — including teens. One example is an unnamed 15-year-old with an astounding 111 arrests since August 2023.

The 15-year-old’s record spans dozens of property crimes across the Queen City, including vehicle thefts, larcenies from cars and possession of stolen property. CMPD said the teen has been linked to about 50 separate cases involving at least 55 stolen vehicles and 45 break-ins.

"We continue to see a troubling pattern: a disproportionate number of violent incidents and property crimes are being committed by individuals with extensive criminal histories – many of whom continue to cycle through the justice system without facing meaningful consequences," said Sgt. Todd Martin of the Southeast Service Area Crime Reduction Unit.

"The cycle of catch and release does not reduce crime in our community," he said.

Martin revealed the repeat offender's disturbing search history.

"The following were Google searches found on the juvenile’s cellphone: What is the charge for killing an officer? Is police murder a charge? What is capital murder?" Martin said at Wednesday's news conference.

"These are the things a 15-year-old in possession of multiple firearms was searching for," he added. "Despite the juvenile’s delinquency history and repeat offender status, the juvenile was released back into the community in September."

The 15-year-old repeat offender in Charlotte comes as the city has grappled with the stabbing death of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was commuting home from her job at a pizzeria when she was allegedly stabbed to death by a repeat offender.

According to a police affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, CMPD responded to an emergency call from the Lynx Blue Line near 1821 Camden Road on Aug. 22. Witnesses reported that a man had stabbed a woman in the throat inside a train car.

Officers arrived to find 34-year-old Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. on the outbound platform, wearing clothing that matched the suspect's description, court documents revealed. Authorities said he had a cut on his right hand and was taken into custody after receiving medical attention. Officers recovered a folding knife near the outbound light rail platform, the affidavit said.

Brown has a criminal history spanning over a decade, including felony breaking and entering and robbery with a dangerous weapon, for which he served a five-year prison sentence, according to court records.