Bloody Labor Day Weekend rocks 2 major crime cities: 'Devastating and unacceptable'

Shootings rocked Philadelphia and Chicago over Labor Day Weekend, following a trend of summer holiday weekends being interrupted by violence in the two crime-ridden cities.

Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) recorded 38 total shooting victims between Friday and Monday, including nine who were shot fatally, authorities told Fox News Digital.

"The amount of violent incidents over this holiday weekend is devastating and unacceptable," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a Monday tweet. "Philadelphians deserve to be safe in their communities. My deepest sympathies go out to all those affected by this senseless violence, especially families that have lost loved ones."

One Sunday shooting incident that occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 10th Street — just blocks away from Philadelphia City Hall — resulted in the arrests of five juveniles.

Police recovered two guns, including one with an extended magazine, in their pursuit of the juveniles, according to PPD Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

"Those who take part in violent behavior will be apprehended; our residents and visitors will not be intimidated, and ours [sic] officers will not be deterred," Outlaw said in a Sunday tweet.

On Monday, six people were shot on the 700 block of Russell St in North Philadelphia. Two of the six victims died, and two are in critical condition, according to PPD.

"Two people have died, two are in critical condition, and two are expected to recover physically," the Department said in a Monday tweet. "The violence happening in our city is unacceptable, and we ask the public to not only keep the victims in your prayers, but also to share information about crime in your neighborhoods."

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to the suspect involved in Monday's deadly shooting. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS.

Homicides in Philadelphia are up 3%, with 373 total homicide victims recorded so far this year compared to 361 at the same time last year.

Chicago

In Chicago, police recorded 55 total shooting victims, including nine who died from their injuries, between Friday and Monday evening. Another homicide victim was fatally stabbed, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The total number of shooting victims decreased, however, by 23% compared to Labor Day Weekend last year.

In one Sunday incident, four men between the ages of 18 and 20 were shot when "an unknown offender approached the victims, produced a handgun, and fired shots." One of the 18-year-old victims was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Chicago Police Department (CPD) Superintendent David Brown touted "significant declines in gun violence in the city" during a Tuesday press conference, noting that there have been a stunning 605 fewer gun violence victims so far in 2022. Additionally, homicides are down 15% so far this year, and shootings are down 19%, Brown said.

Nearly 1,000 carjacking suspects have been arrested so far this year. Police have recovered 8,765 guns since the start of the year.

"Our job is never done," Brown said Tuesday. "There's not a day that we don't risk our lives for all of you in this city, and we'll continue that."

Last year, Philadelphia saw record homicide numbers, while Chicago recorded a 25-year-high.

In total, 463 victims have been murdered so far this year in Chicago compared to 545 at the same time last year.

The nonprofit Gun Violence Archive recorded 12 mass shootings that occurred across the United States between Friday and Monday, including one mass shooting in Cleveland that left 11 total victims with injuries — one of whom died.