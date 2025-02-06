Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Black Hawk crew likely wearing night-vision goggles before deadly DC midair crash: NTSB

67 people died last week after an Army helicopter and American Airlines jet collided above the Potomac River

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
NTSB chair says Black Hawk helicopter crew believed to be wearing night-vision goggles before midair crash Video

NTSB chair says Black Hawk helicopter crew believed to be wearing night-vision goggles before midair crash

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says preliminary data suggests the Black Hawk helicopter crew was wearing night-vision goggles before colliding with a commercial jet last week.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) chair said Thursday that, based on "preliminary information," it appears crew members of a Black Hawk helicopter were wearing night-vision goggles before a fatal collision with an American Airlines jet last week near Washington, D.C.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy spoke with reporters on Capitol Hill after briefing members of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on the crash that killed all 67 people on board the two aircraft.

Homendy was asked if the pilots of the Black Hawk were wearing night-vision goggles.

"We do believe, given the mission and given what we’ve heard or not heard on the CVR (cockpit voice recorder) that they were wearing night-vision goggles," Homendy said, noting she based her answer on "preliminary information."

FAA, NTSB TO BRIEF SENATORS ON WASHINGTON, DC MIDAIR COLLISION

Search efforts in DC after a collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter

Crews retrieve wreckage of American Airlines Flight 5342 in the Potomac River, near Washington, D.C. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

She explained that if crew members were not wearing night-vision goggles, policy would require them to state they were flying unaided.

"That was not on the CVR (cockpit voice recorder)," Homendy said. "We did not find any indication of that on the CVR, which means they would not have had them on. But, again, it’s preliminary."

Homendy told reporters more about the Black Hawk’s mission that night, which she called a "check ride."

HARROWING VIDEO FROM MILITARY BASE SHOWS NEW ANGLE OF MIDAIR CRASH CATASTROPHE

Video appears to show midair plane crash at Reagan Washington National

An Army Black Hawk helicopter, circled left, collided in midair with an American Airlines jet near Reagan Washington National Airport. (EarthCam)

She said there are three check rides the Army performs, one of which includes instruments like night-vision goggles, and an annual check to determine a pilot’s proficiency in flying.

This particular flight, she noted, was a combined night-vision goggle annual check ride.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told reporters Thursday the Black Hawk helicopter had turned off its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), which is permitted for military aircraft.

"This was a training mission, so there was no compelling national security reason for ADS-B to be turned off," Cruz said after sitting in on an NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefing.

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN DC PLANE CRASH INVOLVING AMERICAN AIRLINES JET AND MILITARY HELICOPTER

Investigators search D.C. plane crash wreckage

Investigators examine wreckage from a Black Hawk helicopter in the Potomac River after a fatal crash with an American Airlines plane. (NTSB)

ADS-B is an advanced surveillance technology used to track the location of aircraft. Although the Black Hawk had a transponder to appear on radar, ADS-B is significantly more accurate.

Last week, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., questioned the FAA about why it has allowed military flights to fly with the ADS-B deactivated since 2018.

During the briefing on Thursday, the FAA said it has begun reviewing airports with high volumes of mixed helicopter and airplane traffic nearby after Cruz said he had sought a safety review on the matter.

Still, in the aftermath of the crash, the FAA imposed significant restrictions on helicopter flights near Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, until at least late February, with two of the lesser used runways closed.

When police, medical or presidential transportation helicopters must use the airspace, civilian planes are not permitted to be in the same area, an FAA advisory notes.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.