Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

South Carolina
Published

Bill to consider churches essential in emergencies advances

A South Carolina Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill last week, sending it to the Senate

Associated Press
close
Historic Black Churches impacted by COVID Video

Historic Black Churches impacted by COVID

Even as America celebrates Black History Month the coronavirus is taking a toll on minority communities. Data shows Black Americans have a higher risk of getting COVID and dying from the virus. Hundreds of Black churches decided to close in March to protect their members, and they haven’t been open since.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that would assure churches can meet in person in South Carolina during a pandemic or other emergency as long as other essential businesses can stay open is advancing in the state Senate.

A Senate subcommittee unanimously approved the bill last week, sending it to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill passed the House last March.

CATHOLIC PRIEST INCORRECTLY PERFORMED THOUSANDS OF BAPTISMS BY CHANGING WORD, MAKING THEM INVALID

Supporters of the bill said they know the state never closed any churches when other businesses were closed in spring 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic started.

An exterior view of the South Carolina State House, Columbia

An exterior view of the South Carolina State House, Columbia (Epics/Getty Images)

But they said the proposal is needed to make sure it never happens, citing other states that did require churches to close.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one spoke against the bill at the meeting last Tuesday.

Window light is shing on rows of empty church pews in a Church Sanctuary without any people in it.

Window light is shing on rows of empty church pews in a Church Sanctuary without any people in it.

Your Money