Biden unveils toughest-ever car emissions rules, GOP Sen. Scott on political future and more top headlines

GOING ELECTRIC - President Biden unveils toughest-ever car emissions rules in bid to force EV purchases. Continue reading …

TESTING THE WATERS - Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee. Continue reading …

EXTREME INFERNO - Recycling plant fire could 'burn for days' as thousands evacuate area near massive blaze. Continue reading …

EGG ON HIS FACE - Colbert jokes about whether Biden is 'mentally fit' to run for president after Easter gaffe. Continue reading …

‘LIKE AN SNL SKIT’ - Tennessee Democrat's transformation from college to now goes viral on social media. Continue reading …

POLITICS

FREQUENT GUESTS - Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants visited White House over 80 times when Biden was VP. Continue reading …

‘ENERGY INNOVATION’ - White House-connected green energy firm among first beneficiaries of Inflation Reduction Act. Continue reading …

'IMPROVES EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCES' - NC GOP moves on school choice with new supermajority after Dem changes sides. Continue reading …

‘F--- CATHOLICS’ - Biden's Department of Justice recommends no jail time for trans vandal of church. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘UNPLEASANT EXPERIENCE’ - Infamous Moscow prison holding Evan Gershkovich 'psychologically' torturous place, Russian journalist says. Continue reading …

‘SPACE FOR BIGOTRY’ - Vanderbilt Republicans attacked for hosting a debate on gender transition for minors. Continue reading …

NO LONGER FIT - Former Obama speechwriter calls on Dianne Feinstein to resign. Continue reading …



PERMANENT CLOSURE - Coffee shop set to close downtown Portland location due to ‘extreme violence’ and ‘crime.’ Continue reading …



PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - San Francisco needs an exorcism. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Alvin Bragg's bogus investigation is only the latest in a long list of the Left's witch hunts. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM -This massive intel breach tells the world that we can't keep our secrets secure. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘SERIAL SQUATTER’ - Florida landlord says people sat on property for month, caused thousands in damages. Continue reading …

‘ABUSED THE TRUST’ - Prominent New York urologist charged with serial sex assaults against patients, including minors. Continue reading …

‘END GUN VIOLENCE’ - Louisville mayor cites own targeting by BLM activist after bank shooting. Continue reading …

SCARY WIND - Destructive gust knocks a bald eagle's nest from a tree in Minnesota, resulting in a baby eagle's death. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Artificial intelligence won’t ever be able to comprehend this one thing. See video …

WATCH: US lawmakers seek to counter threat posed to Taiwan. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"San Francisco needs an exorcism. We wish it didn't have to come to this, but it does. So we're calling on all exorcists to visit the city and work your magic. The city needs saving, and San Francisco politicians aren't even trying. The sick thing is San Francisco is making money off these demons. The more drugs, crime and homelessness, the more money gets spent."

- JESSE WATTERS

