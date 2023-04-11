Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Alvin Bragg's bogus investigation is only the latest in a long list of the left's witch hunts

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to Manhattan DA suing Rep. Jim Jordan to allegedly block congressional oversight on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for going after former President Trump on Tuesday’s "Hannity." 

ALVIN BRAGG'S CHIEF PROSECUTOR BRAGS ABOUT GIVING GET-OUT-OF-JAIL FREE CARDS TO VIOLENT FELONS, MURDERER 

SEAN HANNITY: Instead of being transparent about the political persecution of a former president, the Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, he announced today he is suing Jim Jordan to block his subpoenas. Now, Jim Jordan responded on Twitter, writing "First they indict a president for no crime. Then they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds that they say they use to do it, it's pretty unbelievable."  

Now, Bragg's bogus investigation is only the latest in a long list of the left's witch hunts, in terms of which includes unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago. Remember that took place in August? Tonight, Stephen Miller's America First Legal Foundation, they obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request internal government documents that related to the Trump raid and the group is now reporting that the Biden administration and officials there were actually involved with the raid, despite them denying any knowledge of it.  