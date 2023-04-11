SEAN HANNITY: Alvin Bragg's bogus investigation is only the latest in a long list of the left's witch hunts

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for going after former President Trump on Tuesday’s " Hannity ."

ALVIN BRAGG'S CHIEF PROSECUTOR BRAGS ABOUT GIVING GET-OUT-OF-JAIL FREE CARDS TO VIOLENT FELONS, MURDERER

SEAN HANNITY: Instead of being transparent about the political persecution of a former president, the Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg , he announced today he is suing Jim Jordan to block his subpoenas. Now, Jim Jordan responded on Twitter, writing "First they indict a president for no crime. Then they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds that they say they use to do it, it's pretty unbelievable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP