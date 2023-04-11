SEAN HANNITY: Alvin Bragg's bogus investigation is only the latest in a long list of the left's witch hunts
Hannity calls out the Trump indictment
Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for going after former President Trump on Tuesday’s "Hannity."
SEAN HANNITY: Instead of being transparent about the political persecution of a former president, the Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, he announced today he is suing Jim Jordan to block his subpoenas. Now, Jim Jordan responded on Twitter, writing "First they indict a president for no crime. Then they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds that they say they use to do it, it's pretty unbelievable."
Now, Bragg's bogus investigation is only the latest in a long list of the left's witch hunts, in terms of which includes unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago. Remember that took place in August? Tonight, Stephen Miller's America First Legal Foundation, they obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request internal government documents that related to the Trump raid and the group is now reporting that the Biden administration and officials there were actually involved with the raid, despite them denying any knowledge of it.