JESSE WATTERS: San Francisco needs an exorcism

Fox News host Jesse Watters voices his concerns Tuesday about the homelessness and drug crisis San Francisco is facing on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: It was the late '60s and the Summer of Love was in full swing. Hippie fashion filled the streets and the smell of cannabis filled the air and the neighborhood of Haight-Ashbury. San Francisco became the center of it all.

Haight-Ashbury is where you wanted to be if you wanted to tune in and drop out. It was the one place in the country where you could just get high and flaunt it in public and over a half a century later, San Francisco's hippie generation gave birth to this.

To be fair, the hippies weren't all that bad, but their paradise, San Francisco, is now decayed into an American crisis . "The City by the Bay" is turning people into monsters.

... This is obviously more than just a drug problem . There's something funky in the air. I think the city's possessed... Demons are taking over the city of San Francisco, and there's only one way to deal with demons.

San Francisco needs an exorcism. We wish it didn't have to come to this, but it does. So we're calling on all exorcists to visit the city and work your magic. The city needs saving, and San Francisco politicians aren't even trying. The sick thing is San Francisco is making money off these demons. The more drugs, crime and homelessness, the more money gets spent.