Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants visited White House over 80 times when Biden was VP

FIRST ON FOX: Four business partners, a vice president, and two assistants at Hunter Biden’s now-defunct firm visited the White House more than 80 times when his father was vice president in the Obama administration, Fox News Digital has found.

President Biden has repeatedly insisted he had no knowledge of Hunter's business dealings amid dual criminal and congressional investigations into the first son and his family.

However, Joan Mayer, who says she was the vice president of Hunter’s now-defunct investment firm Rosemont Seneca Advisors from 2008 to 2017 on Linkedin, made at least 17 visits to the White House during that time, according to visitor logs reviewed by Fox News Digital.

In October 2009, Mayer attended a vice presidential briefing and met with then-Biden aide Danielle Borrin. Less than a month later, she met with then-Biden executive assistant Nancy Orloff in the West Wing. In July 2013, she met in the West Wing with Kellen Suber, another executive assistant to Vice President Biden at the time, according to the logs.

In December 2013 and 2014, Mayer attended holiday receptions at the vice president's White House residence at Number One Observatory Circle, according to visitor logs. In September 2015, she attended a Jewish community reception at the vice president’s residence. She also met with Kaitlyn Demers, who was serving as an associate counsel in Biden's office, in June 2016 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), which houses the vice president’s ceremonial office.

Another former Hunter Biden assistant, Anne Marie Person, visited the Obama White House at least five times before she left the firm in 2014 to join then-Vice President Biden's staff, according to the visitor logs. One of those visits included an April 2014 meeting with Kathy Chung, the former Biden aide who currently serves as the Pentagon's deputy director of protocol, and was likely interview-related ahead of starting her job there.

Throughout much of her five-year tenure working for Biden during the Obama administration, Chung regularly communicated with Hunter, transmitting information about his father's schedule and passing messages directly from the then-vice president to Hunter and assistants in his office, Fox News Digital previously reported.

In May 2014, Person was hired as a staff assistant to the then-vice president. Her brother, Francis "Fran" Person, was a longtime Biden aide who left the White House just a few months after she joined Biden's office.

FOX Business previously reported on Fran Person's ties to Hunter and how Rosemont Seneca Advisors had a financial stake in a company run by Fran and a Chinese executive with ties to officials at some of the highest levels of the Communist Party of China. Person previously claimed that "Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Advisors or any affiliate or associate have never held any equity in any Harves affiliated company," despite multiple emails from Hunter and his business partner Eric Schwerin contradicting this claim.

Fran would go on to visit the White House at least seven times after he left his role there and later became a top executive at the Harves Group, a DC-based affiliate of China's Harves Century Group, a "top tier private chinese real estate development firm," according to a 2015 email from Fran to Hunter. Person previously told Fox News Digital the visits were "personal in nature" and that he was "visiting with old colleagues and friends"

Both Person siblings kept in frequent contact with Hunter and Schwerin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca Advisors, during their Obama-Biden administration roles using their government emails, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Person and Mayer did not respond to Fox News Digital inquiries on whether they discussed Rosemont Seneca business during their visits with White House officials.

Schwerin, who "managed almost every aspect" of the financial life of the Bidens, according to Hunter's ex-wife, was no stranger to the White House when Biden was vice president, visiting at least 27 times during the Obama administration. He met with Anne Marie Person at least three times between February and June 2016, a Fox News Digital review found. Steve Ricchetti, who currently serves as Biden's White House counselor, also met with Schwerin at least twice in 2016. The two visits occurred in room 272 on Feb. 29 and room 276 on Aug. 17 at the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB)

In addition to Person and Ricchetti, Schwerin made three other visits with staffers from Vice President Biden's office in 2016, including John McGrail, who was a counselor to Biden, on July 15 and Sept. 9 at the White House. He also met with Kaitlyn Demers, who was serving as an associate counsel in Biden's office in 2016, on June 28. She served as a special assistant to President Biden and chief of staff Ron Klain until last summer.

John Robinson "Rob" Walker, another one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners at Rosemont Seneca Partners, appeared on the White House visitor logs at least 16 times when Biden was vice president. Walker’s name resurfaced last month when House Oversight Committee Republicans said they obtained records showing members of the Biden family received more than $1 million in payments from accounts related to Walker and their Chinese business ventures in 2017.

Devon Archer, the co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Partners, visited then-Vice President Biden at least twice, in 2009 and 2014. The December 2009 visit was a holiday reception at Biden's residence and the April 2014 visit was with Biden in the West Wing. He also played golf with Biden and Hunter at least once during the Obama administration in August 2014 in the Hamptons, months after they joined the board of Burisma Holdings.

Hunter’s former personal assistant, Katie Dodge, visited the Obama White House at least nine times from December 2012 to July 2015.

Dodge met with Suber, Biden's then-executive assistant, in the Went Wing on January 15, 2013, and again three days later on Jan. 18. She attended an inaugural reception at the vice president's residence in January 2013, and two holiday receptions at his residence in December 2013 and 2014 – the same events attended by Mayer.

Another Hunter business associate, Arlene Busch, formerly a partner at Rosemont Seneca Partners, the parent company of Rosemont Seneca Advisors, visited the White House at least four times between 2009 and 2013. Two of those visits were to the vice president’s residence for holiday receptions, and one of those receptions was the same one attended by Mayer and Dodge on Dec. 15, 2013, according to the logs.

Now-defunct Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) co-founder and managing partner Neil Callahan and RSTP managing director John DeLoche also visited the White House in April 2014. The visits appeared to be for tours. The point person they met with for the tours, which were a week apart, was Suber.

The White House, Hunter's attorney, Dodge and Busch did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.