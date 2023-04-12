LAURA INGRAHAM: This massive intel breach tells the world that we can't keep our secrets secure

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called the Pentagon leaks "devastating" and explains why mistake after mistake by the Biden administration has "flattened" America's foreign policy position.

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now we know that while the entire press corps and the political class were obsessed with the Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case, the Biden administration allowed the United States to be subject to one of the most disastrous intel leaks in U.S. history. Roughly 100 pages of documents that we know of were posted online revealing critical military assessments of friends and foes alike. Such as U.S. efforts to spy on its allies, Israel and South Korea. The degree to which the U.S. has penetrated Russia's government and that Ukraine will fall well short of its counteroffensive goals at retaking Russian occupied territory. Whoops. Well, my friends, this is devastating and it tells the world that once again we can't keep our own house in order, our own secrets secure. Now, even Axios tonight, one of the establishment's most loyal supporters in the media just posted a story admitting that the leak is swiftly unfurling into a debacle for the Biden administration, which is struggling to provide answers to Congress, the public and U.S. allies.

LEAKED PENTAGON DOCUMENTS PAINT GRIM PICTURE OF UKRAINE AIR DEFENSE SUPPLIES, MAY ONLY LAST A MONTH

The sad truth is that "The Angle" believes Biden and company, they've already given up on America. They think that the United States is too far in the hole to climb out, meaning a managed decline is really the most compassionate way forward. And the rest of the world, they see that America is waning. Our own allies, the second-biggest economy in the EU, France, is already sided with China. So, my friends, here's the bottom line. The United States is facing the biggest geopolitical crisis any of us has seen in over 40 years. And right now, our leaders are completely incapable of defending our interests. If we the people do not demand better leadership… If this group is reelected and given four more years to damage our interests… The long term harm to the United States and to all of us who live here will be crippling.