Biden met with protesters upon California arrival over Afghanistan, vaccinations: 'Biden Go Home'

President Biden was met with protesters speaking out against his handling of Afghanistan and mandatory vaccinations when he landed in Sacramento, California, to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I hope he's not so far away that he can't see my sign!" LD Sutherland said, according to ABC 10 . His sign said, "Biden Go Home," and he was also holding a Recall Newsom flag.

A couple dozen protesters were in attendance when Air Force One touched down at the Mather Airport on Monday, and held signs reading, " Biden lied, 13 died " and waved pro-Trump flags.

"I think this is a very frightening time in our country, and we need to stop this agenda that's happening and that's with everything - the mandatory vaccinations and our open borders and what just happened in Afghanistan," Sutherland said.

Another protester, Patti Swanson, said this was the first protest she ever participated in, and was motivated to attend after 13 U.S. service members were killed in Kabul on Aug. 26 during the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"It's a huge mistake. Afghanistan was a huge mistake, and he made it really bad," Swanson said. "And the result was, 13 people lost their lives."

"He's coming here to try to get Newsom to try to stay in office," she added. "He wouldn't have come if there wasn't a recall Newsom thing. Has he been here before? We've had other tragedies, lots of fires. Fires have been going on for months; he's never been here, so this is all about recalling Newsom."

Another video showed protesters lining Biden's route to Long Beach City College, where they booed the president ahead of him delivering a speech for Newsom's campaign.

Biden has been hit with fierce criticisms over his handling of Afghanistan, and also after he announced a sweeping vaccine mandate last week requiring employees of companies with more than 100 workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or go through weekly testing.

A rally organized by Teachers for Choice was also held in New York City on Monday against mandatory vaccinations, while football fans at Coastal Carolina University, Virginia Tech, Auburn University, and Texas A&M were seen chanting "F--k Joe Biden" at games this month.

Biden hit the campaign trail with Newsom on Monday at a rally, just one day before the recall election, where he compared Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder to former President Donald Trump.

"You can either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor, or you’ll get Donald Trump," Biden said. "It’s not a joke."