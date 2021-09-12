College students chant 'F--- Joe Biden' at football games

College football fans have taken to chanting, "F--- Joe Biden!" in the stands during games, and Saturday marked the second straight weekend of presidential taunts.

Old Rowe Sports identified at least four instances of the chant "F--- Joe Biden!" at college football games during the weekend of September 4, 2021. The chants broke out at Coastal Carolina University, Virginia Tech, Auburn University, and Texas A&M.

WARNING: The following tweets contain strong language

The chant broke out again amid the student section at the Auburn/Alabama State game on September 11.

Another video showed students in the stands shouting "F--- Joe Biden!" at the Mississippi State/NC State game on Saturday.

The Athletic's Aaron Suttles reported that the student section at Alabama also chanted, "F--- Joe Biden!"

Donald Trump Jr. predicted that the trend will continue. He said the Biden presidency has "gotten so bad that the media can't run cover for him anymore."

"When you look at Afghanistan, and I can go through fifty points on it, $65 to $80 billion of equipment left to our enemies, giving them a kill list of American citizens, giving them the biometric scanners… pulling out the military before you pull out civilians," Trump said. "The list goes on and on."

He mentioned the border crisis, inflation and the economy, and the disdainful attitude with which the Biden administration handles questions.

"I imagine the chants will continue because, guess what, folks, it's not getting any better until we say, ‘enough is enough,’" Trump Jr. concluded.