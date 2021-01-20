After Biden inauguration, NYPD to 'reevaluate' Trump Tower security presence

The New York Police Department (NYPD) plans to "reevaluate" its security protocols at President Trump’s famed home, Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, and other affiliated locations after the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Fox News has learned.

The NYPD told Fox News in an emailed statement that the department will continue to "have a robust presence at Trump-affiliated locations included [sic] Trump Tower on 5th Avenue."

"After the inauguration we will reevaluate our security posture," the statement continued.

When Trump was elected in 2016, his gilded tower at 725 Fifth Avenue was transformed into a fortress, with checkpoints, barricades and street closures. Protective measures eased slightly throughout the years despite still-heightened security.

Protests and demonstrations have frequently broken out at Trump Tower and Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle.

Trump -- who made Florida his permanent residence in 2019 -- reportedly plans to live in his 20-acre, 128-room Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. He left the White House for the final time as president on Wednesday morning.