Biden heaps praise on ‘Squad’ member Tlaib – after they argue on Detroit airport tarmac

President Biden and Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib engaged in a tense, roughly eight-minute conversation on the airport tarmac in Detroit after Biden's arrival there Tuesday.

Tlaib refused to say what she and the president discussed. At one point, Biden patted the congresswoman’s shoulder. Later, during a speech in Dearborn, he lavishly complimented her.

"I want to say to you that I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people. And it's from my heart," Biden said later of Tlaib during his speech at the Dearborn Ford factory. "I pray that your grandma and family are well. I’m going to do all I can to see that they are."

"You're a fighter," he added, though he mistakenly referred to her as "Rasheed." "And God, thank you for being a fighter."

Tlaib has been fiercely critical of Biden and the State Department’s handling of the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel.

"If you support a cease-fire, then get out of the way of the U.N. Security Council and join other countries in demanding it," she said in a tweet directed at the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Apartheid-in-chief Netanyahu will not listen to anyone asking nicely," she continued. "He commits war crimes and openly violates international law."



Black Lives Matter says it stands with Hamas terrorists in Israeli conflict

The leading Black Lives Matter organization declared "solidarity with Palestinians" this week, days after Hamas terrorists in Gaza began firing a relentless barrage of rockets into Israel, indiscriminately shelling civilian targets as well as dropping some missiles short and blowing up buildings within its territory.

"Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians," the group tweeted. "We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. (always have. And always will be). #freepalestine."

The announcement prompted a "thank you" tweet from the controversial Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which has for years called for an economic embargo of Israel.

"Thank you for your solidarity," the left-wing group tweeted in response. "From Ferguson to Palestine, our struggles against racism, white supremacy and for a just world are united!"

The tweet came as pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in the U.S. and other Western countries to call for a cease-fire in the region.

Tucker Carlson: The Great Unmasking is finally upon us, but not everyone is happy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson sounded off Tuesday on what he called "The Great Unmasking."

"For young Americans, normal healthy people, the risk of dying from the coronavirus is still minuscule," Carlson wrote. "For example, a typical 22-year-old in New York has around a 0.6 chance out of a million of dying from the virus. Your odds of drowning in a bathtub or being hit by lightning are significantly higher than that. So it’s a very low risk. And that’s good news, you’d think all of us would be happy to hear it.

"Well, the Great Unmasking is finally upon us! But not everyone is happy about it. Suddenly, in neighborhoods littered with signs about BLM and climate change, we have a new public health emergency on our hands – it’s a mental health crisis.

"Amazingly, many Americans don't want to stop wearing masks. They want to continue to hide behind paper. Why? There's no science behind this. It's a neurosis, just like obsessive hand-washing. But it appears to be spreading fast, like its own virus."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Lindsey Graham, the Republican U.S. senator from South Carolina, reiterated his strong support for Israel on "Hannity" on Tuesday night.

"Two things I’m certain of," Graham said, "Hamas would kill every Israeli if it could. The only reason they’re not is because Israel can defend itself. And Israel could kill tens of thousands of Palestinians if they wanted to, but they don’t. They want to live in peace, they want to live in security.

"So to my Democratic colleagues who are pushing Israel to stop attacking Hamas, degrading Hamas, you're wrong," he added. "Israel, if you're listening, do what you need to do to protect yourself."



