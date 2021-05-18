Local reporters say Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will only grant interviews to 'Black or Brown journalists'

Reporters out of Chicago are alleging that Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot is now only granting interviews to journalists of color.

NBC 5 Chicago political reporter Mary Ann Ahern took to Twitter on Tuesday to mark the "midway point" of Lightfoot's first term in office and apparently acknowledged her failed effort to land an interview.

"As ⁦@chicagosmayor reaches her two year midway point as mayor, her spokeswoman says Lightfoot is granting 1 on 1 interviews - only to Black or Brown journalists," Ahern tweeted.

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT WILL ENCOURAGE MASKS DESPITE CDC GUIDANCE

And apparently, Ahern wasn't the only one.

"I was told the same thing," WTTW Chicago Tonight anchor and correspondent Paris Schutz reacted to Ahern's tweet.

"I can confirm," Chicago politics reporter Heather Cherone similarly tweeted.

It is unclear when such a practice was enacted and if it only applies to local reporters, particularly after her MSNBC appearance with Stephanie Ruhle on Monday.

Lightfoot was slammed on social media, facing allegations of racism for choosing to speak with journalists solely on the color of their skin.

Mayor Lightfoot's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During her MSNBC interview, Lightfoot told Ruhle she would "encourage" Chicago residents to continue wearing masks despite the new CDC guidance allowing those with the coronavirus vaccine to go without them.

"I know for me personally, I’m going to continue to wear a mask in public and I’m going to encourage others to do so," Lightfoot told Ruhle. "We’ve got to make sure that people are continuing to follow the public health guidance that has gotten us this far, and masks, I think, are a big and important part of that."