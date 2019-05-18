This Day in History: May 19

On this day, May 19 ...

2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married, becoming Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Also on this day:

1928: An explosion in a coal mine kills 195 miners in Pennsylvania.



1962: Marilyn Monroe performs a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” for President Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1992: Mary Jo Buttafuoco is shot in the head by Amy Fisher, the 17-year-old mistress of her husband, Joey Buttafuoco.

2001: Apple opens its first retail stores in Tysons Corner, Va., and Glendale, Calif.

