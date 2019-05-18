Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

This Day in History
Published

This Day in History: May 19

Fox News
close
Meghan and Harry: The Royal Wedding in two minutesVideo

Meghan and Harry: The Royal Wedding in two minutes

Royal Wedding: A recap of the nuptials from the famous guests, the incredible fashion, the grand processions, the vows, and the speech by Bishop Michael Curry, to the incredible kiss between newlyweds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On this day, May 19 ...

2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married, becoming Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Also on this day:

1928: An explosion in a coal mine kills 195 miners in Pennsylvania.


1962: Marilyn Monroe performs a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” for President Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

1992: Mary Jo Buttafuoco is shot in the head by Amy Fisher, the 17-year-old mistress of her husband, Joey Buttafuoco.
2001: Apple opens its first retail stores in Tysons Corner, Va., and Glendale, Calif.