Bend, Ore., beer lover makes brew for dogs; Dawg Grog contains spent grains but no alcohol

An Oregon man who loves beer and loves his dog has concocted some hooch for the pooch.

Daniel Keeton works at Bend's Boneyard Brewery tasting room and calls his canine creation Dawg Grog.

KTVZ reports (http://bit.ly/UB3pFZ ) there's no alcohol in the doggie brew. Ingredients include vegetable broth and spent grain.

Bottles of Dawg Grog are on sale at the Visit Bend store, along with other local beers.

Keeton says his dog, Lola Jane, usually licks her bowl clean.