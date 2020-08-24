Shapiro slams 'unbelievably irresponsible' Democrats for calling Wisconsin shooting act of racism

Prominent Democrats irresponsibly rushed to label the police-involved shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin over the weekend an act of racism before many details of the incident were even released, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro contended Monday.

"Our politicians are so damned irresponsible, so unbelievably irresponsible," "The Ben Shapiro Show" host told listeners. "We still don't know what happened here but none of that matters, and these riots are now taking place in major cities across the country. It's horrifying."

POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING IN WISCONSIN PROMPTS VIOLENT PROTESTS

As footage of the shooting began to circulate on Sunday, Democratic politicians decried racism and police brutality. Meanwhile, violent protests took place Sunday night in the lakefront city of Kenosha that lasted into the early hours Monday.

The details of what led up to the incident still remain unclear, Shapiro emphasized.

"What did our wonderful members of our political class do here?" asked Shapiro, arguing that rather than taking down the temperature, the left decided it was more important that they "go out there and show their narrative empathy on Twitter."

"We just change up the facts in order to match the narrative. It really is egregious," the host said, before adding, "it causes cities to burn."

"And if you're a member of the political class, this is the only reason you're in government — is to prevent people from doing violence to one another and violating each other's rights."

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the shooting should remind the country "that racism is a public health crisis." Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was "deeply disturbed by the video capturing part of the incident," while Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III called it representative of the "police brutality and white supremacy" in the country.

"It's disgusting when you have public officials who are backing a narrative without the facts in, it's horrifying," Shapiro said. "We don't freaking know. I'm saying we don't know, why can't these people say they don't know? The answer is, the narrative matters way more than the actual facts of the case."