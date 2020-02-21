Bear on the loose near California school, curious passersby snap pictures

A bear who has been on the loose near a local elementary school in Monrovia, California, since Thursday, was spotted wandering the neighborhood again early Friday morning, with passersby getting very close to capture it on their phones.

The large black bear was spotted on North Mayflower Avenue about 2:30 a.m. local time, according to KTLA. At one point the bear was seen investigating two dogs - one large and one small - barking behind a gate, but it eventually lost interest.

Video snapped by passersby showed the bear nonchalantly walking the streets, presumably scrounging for food. One local reporter said Friday was the day trash cans came out.

Social media users were quick to warn those getting a little too close for comfort that things could take a turn for the worse.

"Hey geniuses: Get away from the bear. You can zoom on your cameras. Don't drive up to it. Don't stand in front of it. The bear is likely confused and wants no part of the commotion. If the bear feels threatened, they might attack and then could be killed," one Twitter user wrote.

Monrovia Police announced Thursday that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified and was on its way.

But clearly, on Friday, the beast was still free.

California's black bear population is conservatively estimated to be between 30,000 and 40,000, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.