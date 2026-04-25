Barricaded suspect faces murder charges after 2 doctoral students vanished from campus, 1 body remains missing

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The towel-wearing suspect who barricaded himself inside a home amid an intense SWAT standoff following the disappearance of two University of South Florida doctoral students was charged Saturday with two counts of murder.

Hisham Abugharbieh, 26, "is additionally facing two counts of murder in the first degree with a weapon (premeditated) in the deaths of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy," the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Saturday.

"Evidence was presented to the State Attorney’s Office, resulting in further charges against Abugharbieh. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we will not be commenting on the findings in the case," the sheriff's office said.

"At this time, the search for Bristy continues," the update added. "Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200."

Abugharbieh was initially arrested on Friday on charges of unlawfully holding or move a dead human body in unapproved conditions, failure to report death to medical examiner or law enforcement (intent to conceal), tampering with physical evidence, false imprisonment, battery.

Authorities discovered human remains near the Howard Frankland Bridge. They were positively identified Friday as belonging to Limon. Bristy's body remains missing as of Saturday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.