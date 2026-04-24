Barricaded suspect in custody, body found after two doctoral students vanish from campus, nearby home: police

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One person is in custody and one body has been found in connection to two missing University of South Florida doctoral students, authorities said Friday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it closed down a Tampa neighborhood Friday afternoon and took into custody a barricaded person linked to the disappearance of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy, both 27, who were last seen separately on April 16.

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The sheriff’s office announced at about 11:15 a.m. Friday that it had closed the entrance and exit of the Lake Forest Community "due to a police investigation related to the missing USF students."

"The situation has been resolved. One individual is in custody," they said.

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Limon, a USF doctoral student pursuing a degree in geography and environmental science and policy, was last seen at his home around 9 a.m. on April 16.

Bristy, a USF doctoral student studying chemical engineering, was last seen around 10 that morning on the USF Tampa campus at the NES Building.

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A family friend notified police April 17 at approximately 4:50 p.m. after concern grew over being unable to contact Limon and Bristy.

Both have since been added to the state and national missing persons databases, police said.

The sheriff's office said that they will have a news conference Friday to announce additional details.

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